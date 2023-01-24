PageTranslate

Tags: Macro Writer

last edited: 2023-01-24

Rating:

LibreOffice plugin for translating whole documents, which retains some formatting.

Description

By default translates the whole document (paragraph-wise). Yet still allows the selection mode from the original TradutorLibreText plugin. Also has some support for Draw and Impress documents. <!> Notably the current version is avaiable from Apache OpenOffice extensions page.

There's a few configuration options now, and multiple translation services/backends are supported:

Service Features Source lang detection API Google Translate fairly automatic, good results, no more length limit automatic - MyMemory very machine/dictonary-based, but free to use langdetect email DeepL faster, more coherent translations automatic key req PONS quite a wide range of languages langdetect - Microsoft requires translate-python automatic key req Yandex commercial provider automatic? key req Qcri only in AOO extension (1.8+) langdetect key req Linguee dict just a dictionary, word-wise translations langdetect - Pons dict dictionary, word-wise replacements langdetect - Google Ajax (AOO 1.9+) quicker version of Google Translate automatic - SYSTRAN (AOO 2.0+) commercial service automatic key req ArgosTranslate (AOO 2.0+) local OpenNMT installation langdetect - LibreTranslate (AOO 2.0+) online versions of ArgosTranslate langdetect key req Google Cloud (AOO 2.1+) commercial bindings automatic key req DuckDuckGo (AOO 2.1+) privacy-focused proxy for Micorosoft Translator automatic -

Usage

Hit the default toolbar button [T→????????] to translate page or selection to English.

The secondary button [????] uses the system language.

Additional menu options (in Tools → PageTranslate) are available.

Config options are in Tools → Options → Language Settings → PageTranslate.

Status beta here, stable versions on AOO

License GNU LGPL 2.1 Bug reports do not belong in the comments. Newer releases on https://extensions.openoffice.org/en/project/pagetranslate This is on purpose. The LO extensions website was downgraded in 2020 (accounts jettisoned, topology and filtering stripped, litte meta data usage and underdocumented API). Usability hasn't improved much since; and as predicted, extensions are now buried under copypasta templates, which kinda makes PT hard to find - hence not even worth updating.

Homepage: https://fossil.include-once.org/pagetranslate/

Release List